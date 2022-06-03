Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 23,462 Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,036,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,238,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $3,542,000.

Finnovate Acquisition stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Finnovate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $11.15.

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

