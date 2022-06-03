Glazer Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 44,130 Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 44,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of Ventoux CCM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,624,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,202,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,008,000 after acquiring an additional 395,815 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $10.18.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to focus on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses in the hospitality, leisure, travel, and dining sectors in North America.

