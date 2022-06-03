Glazer Capital LLC Sells 248,387 Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NAACU – Get Rating) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,387 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NAACU opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the consumer, industrials, and telecommunications industries in Europe and North America.

