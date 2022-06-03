Glazer Capital LLC Sells 434,034 Shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,034 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Population Health Investment were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PHIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Population Health Investment during the third quarter valued at $254,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Population Health Investment by 26.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares during the period. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

