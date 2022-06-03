Glazer Capital LLC Sells 74,318 Shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Figure Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:FACA – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,318 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Figure Acquisition Corp. I were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FACA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth about $2,718,000. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Figure Acquisition Corp. I by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 383,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 69,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Figure Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter worth about $7,924,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FACA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Figure Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

Figure Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

