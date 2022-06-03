Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.00

Shares of Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $5.17. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.19, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Blue Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,853,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after buying an additional 101,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS).

