Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTSD. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,655,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.87. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.88 and a fifty-two week high of $95.37.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.