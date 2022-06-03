Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.21.

In other Paychex news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PAYX opened at $125.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.85 and its 200-day moving average is $125.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.69 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 30.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 84.27%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

