Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,442 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 46,081 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after acquiring an additional 34,791 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,575,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $156.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 9.99%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Citigroup lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.