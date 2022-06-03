Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $151.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.90. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.33 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

