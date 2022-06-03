Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $315,000 Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after buying an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 19.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.4% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 191.0% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C stock opened at $52.43 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.87.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

