Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $434,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $192.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $170.01 and a 12-month high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

