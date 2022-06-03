Golden State Wealth Management LLC Invests $491,000 in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,884,717,000 after acquiring an additional 135,716 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,880,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,365,382,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after buying an additional 639,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $862,328,000 after buying an additional 132,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $269.49 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $233.32 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.66. The stock has a market cap of $70.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $325.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.37.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

