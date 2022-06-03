Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $696,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock opened at $369.60 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $327.06 and a twelve month high of $467.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.60 and a 200 day moving average of $408.38.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.