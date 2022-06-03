Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $287,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day moving average of $124.82. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.99 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.