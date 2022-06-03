Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Goodfood Market from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of GDDFF remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat products, which include bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen and kitchen essentials. It also offers Yumm, a value meal kit for cost-focused customers.

