Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $7.64 million and approximately $155,617.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000263 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,633.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,764.64 or 0.05954889 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000271 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00209572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.92 or 0.00651005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.00617937 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00073041 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004348 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

