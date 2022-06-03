Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $147,976,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $90,133,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Moody’s by 2,546.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 226,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,619,000 after buying an additional 218,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,094,000 after buying an additional 130,904 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCO opened at $293.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $269.47 and a fifty-two week high of $407.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.68.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.42.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.