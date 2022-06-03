Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $11.73 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $490.13.
Shares of Humana stock opened at $449.55 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $472.68. The company has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $443.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.11.
Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.83 by $1.21. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.
About Humana (Get Rating)
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
