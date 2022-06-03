Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $12.39 Million Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 77.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,744 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $12,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,093 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $101,483,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,995,902,000 after purchasing an additional 580,635 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BX stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.08. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.39 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.55.

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 1,100,516 shares valued at $65,045,691. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

