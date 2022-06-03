Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after purchasing an additional 135,821 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in ANSYS by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,186,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,072,000 after purchasing an additional 133,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,515,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,409,955,000 after acquiring an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.91.

ANSYS stock opened at $266.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $279.04 and a 200-day moving average of $327.64. The company has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $230.72 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

