Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,516 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $383.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $390.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

