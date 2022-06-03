Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 124,496 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,447,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 124,496 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $12,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,647,000. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,814,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,965,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,216.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,886,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 1,743,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.81.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 35.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 111.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $957,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,650 shares of company stock worth $11,043,481 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

