Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.54% of Infinera worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infinera by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,967 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Infinera by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,778 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Infinera by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,780 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,845,000 after buying an additional 42,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Infinera by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,932 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Infinera stock opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Infinera Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.13.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $338.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INFN. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.31.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

