Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

NYSE:GOF opened at $17.84 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,087,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,254,000 after purchasing an additional 244,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,436,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,303,000 after purchasing an additional 187,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 100,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

