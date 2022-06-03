GYEN (GYEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $198,799.00

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 3rd. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.91 million and approximately $198,799.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GYEN has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GYEN alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.81 or 0.00472383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.49 or 0.00397498 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031671 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000275 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GYEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GYEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.