Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Receives $60.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HWC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,558. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.20. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

