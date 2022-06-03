HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,639,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,382 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $54,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,755. 5.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of HONE opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $739.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49.
HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.
HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.
