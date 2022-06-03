Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Receives GBX 21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 21 ($0.27).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBR shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of HBR stock traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 378.70 ($4.79). 4,393,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,148,586. The firm has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a PE ratio of 41.16. Harbour Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 284 ($3.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.81). The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 473.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 412.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Harbour Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

