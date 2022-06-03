Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harmonic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,891,964 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,027,000 after buying an additional 247,780 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 54.0% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,621,899 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,228,000 after buying an additional 1,970,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,409 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,667,000 after buying an additional 102,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.98. 743,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Cable Access. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to cable operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

