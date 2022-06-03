Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

HMY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Investec upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.88.

NYSE HMY opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 6.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,098,526 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,196 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth about $50,201,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,645,201 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 124,907 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 8,259,730 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 420,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 16.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,880,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,023 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

