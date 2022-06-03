HC Wainwright Boosts Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target to CHF 36

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of IDRSF opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

