HC Wainwright Boosts Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Price Target to CHF 36

Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from CHF 35 to CHF 36 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of IDRSF opened at $16.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.00. Idorsia has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.12.
Idorsia Company Profile (Get Rating)
