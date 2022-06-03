Head to Head Contrast: InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) vs. Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) and Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Crown Castle International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust $147.71 million 9.88 $294.97 million $2.01 5.16 Crown Castle International $6.34 billion 12.79 $1.10 billion $3.36 55.72

Crown Castle International has higher revenue and earnings than InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crown Castle International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Crown Castle International pays an annual dividend of $5.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crown Castle International pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crown Castle International has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Crown Castle International is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Crown Castle International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 185.14% 15.40% 9.26% Crown Castle International 22.12% 17.40% 3.74%

Volatility & Risk

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crown Castle International has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Crown Castle International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Crown Castle International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and Crown Castle International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust 0 1 6 0 2.86 Crown Castle International 2 4 8 0 2.43

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus price target of $18.64, suggesting a potential upside of 79.57%. Crown Castle International has a consensus price target of $203.79, suggesting a potential upside of 8.85%. Given InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Crown Castle International.

Summary

Crown Castle International beats InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions. InterRent's primary objectives are to use the proven industry experience of the Trustees, Management and Operational Team to: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them. For more information on Crown Castle, please visit www.crowncastle.com.

