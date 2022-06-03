Head-To-Head Contrast: Origin Materials (ORGN) and Its Competitors

Origin Materials (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) is one of 42 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Origin Materials to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Materials N/A $42.09 million 8.37 Origin Materials Competitors $4.41 billion $410.92 million -56.85

Origin Materials’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Origin Materials. Origin Materials is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Materials and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Materials 0 2 2 0 2.50 Origin Materials Competitors 286 1033 1310 44 2.42

Origin Materials currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.60%. As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Origin Materials’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Materials has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Materials has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Materials’ competitors have a beta of -115.37, indicating that their average share price is 11,637% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Materials and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Materials N/A -10.24% -5.90% Origin Materials Competitors -372.02% 233.32% 17.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Origin Materials shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Origin Materials competitors beat Origin Materials on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc. operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

