Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN opened at $89.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.57. The firm has a market cap of $179.90 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland BancCorp has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

