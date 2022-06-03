Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

HLX stock opened at $4.75 on Monday. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $150.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after buying an additional 408,843 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,405,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,400,000 after acquiring an additional 815,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

