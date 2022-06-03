Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company.

HEPA stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEPA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 197,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 91,060 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 100,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 33,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in clinical-phase development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in nonclinical studies to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH, and has demonstrated antiviral activities towards hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

