Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.44-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.10. 450,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.03.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

