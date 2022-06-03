Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.96-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.09. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.96-$2.10 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,176,456. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.27%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 11,104 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 18.8% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 254.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 67,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 48,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

