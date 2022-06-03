Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,712,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,806 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 4.20% of Hilton Worldwide worth $1,827,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.64.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.08, for a total transaction of $432,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 3,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $506,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,760. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HLT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,597. The stock has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.17. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average is $146.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

