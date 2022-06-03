HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HQI. Barrington Research assumed coverage on HireQuest in a report on Friday, March 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HireQuest from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQI opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. HireQuest has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $205.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.87.

HireQuest ( NASDAQ:HQI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). HireQuest had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 31.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HireQuest will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. HireQuest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director Jack A. Olmstead bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.82 per share, with a total value of $28,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in HireQuest by 122.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HireQuest in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in HireQuest by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in HireQuest by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. 9.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 216 franchisee-owned offices in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

