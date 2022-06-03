HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Director Stone Point Capital Llc Buys 7,218 Shares of Stock

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $106,826.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,943,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,969,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Stone Point Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 52,471 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $769,749.57.

On Friday, May 27th, Stone Point Capital Llc bought 22,435 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $325,083.15.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Stone Point Capital Llc purchased 130,531 shares of HireRight stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59.

NYSE HRT opened at $15.15 on Friday. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.46 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of HireRight to $18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HireRight currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Atlantic L.P. acquired a new position in HireRight in the 4th quarter valued at $475,518,000. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $264,839,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,695,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $26,621,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at $24,176,000.

About HireRight (Get Rating)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

