Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.55

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and traded as low as $1.34. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 27,423 shares.

HCHDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hochschild Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 150 ($1.90) to GBX 125 ($1.58) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 391 ($4.95) to GBX 376 ($4.76) in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 210 ($2.66) to GBX 205 ($2.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.50.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.