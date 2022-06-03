home24 (ETR:H24) Shares Down 0.1%

home24 SE (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €5.02 ($5.40) and last traded at €5.16 ($5.55). 60,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.17 ($5.55).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €8.38.

About home24 (ETR:H24)

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

