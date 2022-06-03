Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.98-$2.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$8.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.72 billion.Honeywell International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.50-$8.80 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.93.

Shares of HON stock traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.22. 53,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,975. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.85.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after acquiring an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after acquiring an additional 165,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,376,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after acquiring an additional 110,490 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 813,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $158,372,000 after buying an additional 56,061 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

