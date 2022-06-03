Hord (HORD) Market Cap Hits $1.41 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Hord coin can currently be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded up 1% against the dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $95,115.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99% against the dollar and now trades at $272.94 or 0.00920945 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.90 or 0.00404561 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031612 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

