Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HORIZON BNCP-IN is a bank holding company. Through subsidiaries, they are engaged as a full-service commercial bank offering a broad range of commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance services and other services incident to banking. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised Horizon Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:HBNC opened at $18.02 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81. The company has a market capitalization of $785.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $62.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.20 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 13.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HBNC. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 25.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 61,638 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

