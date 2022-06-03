Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.87-$1.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.41 billion.Hormel Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.87-1.97 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.33.

HRL traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,512. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $257,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,169 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,960 shares of company stock worth $1,890,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $24,181,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 873,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,014,000 after acquiring an additional 247,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,478,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after acquiring an additional 229,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

