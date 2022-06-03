Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $26.50-$32.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.Hovnanian Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Get Hovnanian Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE HOV traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.09. Hovnanian Enterprises has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $351.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.43.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.31 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 676.20% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises will post 29.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.