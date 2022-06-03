Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 10,120,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,172,000. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,887 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,834 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,955 shares during the period. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBM shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.84.

HBM stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $378.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

